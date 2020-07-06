All apartments in West Covina
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:16 AM

2438 E Brenda Street

2438 Brenda Street · No Longer Available
Location

2438 Brenda Street, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful hillside Shadow Oak Park community 1-story home. This home is located near hiking trails, park, school and other conveniences. Amenities include family room with fireplace, dining area, master bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, ceiling fans, new updated kitchen with granite counter top and beautiful cabinetry, wood flooring, new tile in a large permitted bonus room, attached 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups, private backyard, central AC system, dual-pane windows, and much more. Permitted bonus room can be used for entertaining, exercise area, kid's playroom, home office or a great area for pets to roam.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 E Brenda Street have any available units?
2438 E Brenda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 E Brenda Street have?
Some of 2438 E Brenda Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 E Brenda Street currently offering any rent specials?
2438 E Brenda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 E Brenda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2438 E Brenda Street is pet friendly.
Does 2438 E Brenda Street offer parking?
Yes, 2438 E Brenda Street offers parking.
Does 2438 E Brenda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 E Brenda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 E Brenda Street have a pool?
No, 2438 E Brenda Street does not have a pool.
Does 2438 E Brenda Street have accessible units?
No, 2438 E Brenda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 E Brenda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2438 E Brenda Street does not have units with dishwashers.

