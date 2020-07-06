2438 E Brenda Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful hillside Shadow Oak Park community 1-story home. This home is located near hiking trails, park, school and other conveniences. Amenities include family room with fireplace, dining area, master bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, ceiling fans, new updated kitchen with granite counter top and beautiful cabinetry, wood flooring, new tile in a large permitted bonus room, attached 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups, private backyard, central AC system, dual-pane windows, and much more. Permitted bonus room can be used for entertaining, exercise area, kid's playroom, home office or a great area for pets to roam.