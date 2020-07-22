2341 Cravath Court

Amenities

Totally brand new remodeled duplex with two 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units in West Covina! Great views of mature trees that adorn the area. Unit A offers a large living room, laminate wood floors, a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has ample prep and storage space, smooth surface counters, tile floors, wood cabinets and a double basin sink. All of the bedrooms are generously sized with one room downstairs and two upstairs. Unit B features a spacious living room with laminate wood floors and a kitchen that features granite counters, wood cabinets with display upper doors and lots of storage. Three lovely bedrooms are all upstairs with a bathroom both upstairs and on the main floor. There is a community pool for enjoying the outdoors. Also a park for your daily and weekend enjoyments. Newly painted interior, new flooring in the bedrooms as well as new remote controlled lighted ceiling fans. Unit A has upgraded windows and a new patio door. Both units have new high efficiency gas water heaters. Central AC. Two cars garage for each unit. All lights LED. Close to Mount San Antonio College, Cal Poly Pomona and shopping. So many wonderful features in both units! Excellent neighborhood and lot's greens with move-in condition.