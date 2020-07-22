All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 2341 Cravath Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
2341 Cravath Court
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

2341 Cravath Court

2341 Cravath Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2341 Cravath Court, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Totally brand new remodeled duplex with two 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units in West Covina! Great views of mature trees that adorn the area. Unit A offers a large living room, laminate wood floors, a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has ample prep and storage space, smooth surface counters, tile floors, wood cabinets and a double basin sink. All of the bedrooms are generously sized with one room downstairs and two upstairs. Unit B features a spacious living room with laminate wood floors and a kitchen that features granite counters, wood cabinets with display upper doors and lots of storage. Three lovely bedrooms are all upstairs with a bathroom both upstairs and on the main floor. There is a community pool for enjoying the outdoors. Also a park for your daily and weekend enjoyments. Newly painted interior, new flooring in the bedrooms as well as new remote controlled lighted ceiling fans. Unit A has upgraded windows and a new patio door. Both units have new high efficiency gas water heaters. Central AC. Two cars garage for each unit. All lights LED. Close to Mount San Antonio College, Cal Poly Pomona and shopping. So many wonderful features in both units! Excellent neighborhood and lot's greens with move-in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Cravath Court have any available units?
2341 Cravath Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 Cravath Court have?
Some of 2341 Cravath Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Cravath Court currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Cravath Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Cravath Court pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Cravath Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 2341 Cravath Court offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Cravath Court offers parking.
Does 2341 Cravath Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Cravath Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Cravath Court have a pool?
Yes, 2341 Cravath Court has a pool.
Does 2341 Cravath Court have accessible units?
No, 2341 Cravath Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Cravath Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 Cravath Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Covina 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Covina Apartments with ParkingWest Covina Dog Friendly Apartments
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside