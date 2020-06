Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Very cozy single family house located in West Covina. Large living room open to formal dinning room. The family room is converted to a 5th bedroom with own bathroom. Huge cover patio area in the backyard good for entertainment. There is a pool and above ground spa. 2 car detached garage and RV parking . Close to South Hills Country Club, Schools, shopping center, freeway 10,60 and 605.