* Need a Home for You, Your Family and Your Pets? * Come On Over, This Home is just for You * Newly Remodeled Townhome For Lease * $2,300/Month * Two-Stories * 3 Bedrooms * 1.5 Bathrooms * 2-Car Garage * Available Immediately * Walking Distance to Tokyo Central, Post Office, 24-Hour Fitness, Baskin Robbins, Del Taco, and many other restaurants * Short Drive to Home Depot, Panda Express, Target * Minimum 1-Year Lease *