Amenities

garage air conditioning

Peaceful and Quiet 2 bedrooms 2 baths two story condo in a great complex. Car garage with direct access to the home. Central Air and heat. Great location in West Covina within Cimarron Ridge Community and perched high above the beautiful neighborhood of South Hill Community. Walking distance to the bus stop and shopping center. You won't be disappointed!