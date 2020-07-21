1904 Lainie Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

This cozy one story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a fabulous open floor plan with a fireplace living room that connects to formal dining area. The large family room features contemporary ceramic tile flooring and the room overlooks a covered patio and courtyard. Once outside in the backyard courtyard you can catch a nice breeze while relaxing and taking in a quiet scenic city view. The stunning custom kitchen boasts quality cabinetry with lazy susan, beautiful quartz countertops, built-in appliances and an island for entertaining. The home has a large master bedroom and includes and a walk-in closet and a dual-sink vanity in the master bathroom. There is plenty of storage along a hallway which leads to two more bedrooms and a full bath. A ventilation fan in the hallway ceiling keeps the home cool and saves on electric bills.

This cozy one story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a fabulous open floor plan with a fireplace living room that connects to formal dining area. The large family room features contemporary ceramic tile flooring and the room overlooks a covered patio and courtyard. Once outside in the backyard courtyard you can catch a nice breeze while relaxing and taking in a quiet scenic city view. The stunning custom kitchen boasts quality cabinetry with lazy susan, beautiful quartz countertops, built-in appliances and an island for entertaining. The home has a large master bedroom and includes and a walk-in closet and a dual-sink vanity in the master bathroom. There is plenty of storage along a hallway which leads to two more bedrooms and a full bath. A ventilation fan in the hallway ceiling keeps the home cool and saves on electric bills.