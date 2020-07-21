All apartments in West Covina
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

1904 Lainie Street

1904 E Lainie St · No Longer Available
Location

1904 E Lainie St, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This cozy one story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a fabulous open floor plan with a fireplace living room that connects to formal dining area. The large family room features contemporary ceramic tile flooring and the room overlooks a covered patio and courtyard. Once outside in the backyard courtyard you can catch a nice breeze while relaxing and taking in a quiet scenic city view. The stunning custom kitchen boasts quality cabinetry with lazy susan, beautiful quartz countertops, built-in appliances and an island for entertaining. The home has a large master bedroom and includes and a walk-in closet and a dual-sink vanity in the master bathroom. There is plenty of storage along a hallway which leads to two more bedrooms and a full bath. A ventilation fan in the hallway ceiling keeps the home cool and saves on electric bills.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Lainie Street have any available units?
1904 Lainie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Lainie Street have?
Some of 1904 Lainie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Lainie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Lainie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Lainie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Lainie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Lainie Street offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Lainie Street offers parking.
Does 1904 Lainie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Lainie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Lainie Street have a pool?
No, 1904 Lainie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Lainie Street have accessible units?
No, 1904 Lainie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Lainie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Lainie Street has units with dishwashers.
