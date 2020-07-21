All apartments in West Covina
1850 S Summerplace Drive

1850 South Summerplace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1850 South Summerplace Drive, West Covina, CA 91792
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home! This beautiful home is located in a park-like community in the heart of West Covina. As you enter in the home, you are greeted with a BRIGHT and OPEN floor plan. Spacious living room opens into the kitchen with views of the luscious and private courtyard. Upstairs, you will find a freshly shampooed carpet throughout with four bright bedrooms with a hallway bathroom with updated fixtures and a spacious master bedroom with its own bathroom also with updated fixtures. The upstairs hallway also features a large linen closet perfect for storage. The backyard features a covered patio and a two-car garage with laundry hookups. This quiet community’s amenities include: a pool, playground and walking trails. With easy access to eateries, shopping, markets and freeways, this opportunity is not to be missed!

This UPGRADED SINGLE-LEVEL Marbella Golf Villa is located is the highly desirable GATED neighborhood of Marbella Country Club. As you enter through the foyer, you are greeted with a BRIGHT and OPEN floor plan. FORMAL DINING ROOM and spacious LIVING ROOM leading into the PRIVATE PATIO provides an abundance space for entertaining. This home is fully equipped with DUAL MASTER SUITES, both, with walk-in closets, double vanity, soaking tub, and shower. Cozy up next to the fireplace in both the living room and master suite. Addition DEN is the perfect home office with built-in cabinets and desk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 S Summerplace Drive have any available units?
1850 S Summerplace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 S Summerplace Drive have?
Some of 1850 S Summerplace Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 S Summerplace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1850 S Summerplace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 S Summerplace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1850 S Summerplace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1850 S Summerplace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1850 S Summerplace Drive offers parking.
Does 1850 S Summerplace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 S Summerplace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 S Summerplace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1850 S Summerplace Drive has a pool.
Does 1850 S Summerplace Drive have accessible units?
No, 1850 S Summerplace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 S Summerplace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 S Summerplace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
