1850 S Summerplace Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool garage

Welcome home! This beautiful home is located in a park-like community in the heart of West Covina. As you enter in the home, you are greeted with a BRIGHT and OPEN floor plan. Spacious living room opens into the kitchen with views of the luscious and private courtyard. Upstairs, you will find a freshly shampooed carpet throughout with four bright bedrooms with a hallway bathroom with updated fixtures and a spacious master bedroom with its own bathroom also with updated fixtures. The upstairs hallway also features a large linen closet perfect for storage. The backyard features a covered patio and a two-car garage with laundry hookups. This quiet community’s amenities include: a pool, playground and walking trails. With easy access to eateries, shopping, markets and freeways, this opportunity is not to be missed!



This UPGRADED SINGLE-LEVEL Marbella Golf Villa is located is the highly desirable GATED neighborhood of Marbella Country Club. As you enter through the foyer, you are greeted with a BRIGHT and OPEN floor plan. FORMAL DINING ROOM and spacious LIVING ROOM leading into the PRIVATE PATIO provides an abundance space for entertaining. This home is fully equipped with DUAL MASTER SUITES, both, with walk-in closets, double vanity, soaking tub, and shower. Cozy up next to the fireplace in both the living room and master suite. Addition DEN is the perfect home office with built-in cabinets and desk