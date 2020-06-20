1831 Palomino Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Excellent location located in the South Hills community of West Covina with beautiful views. Walking distance to parks, shops, restaurants and grocery stores. Enjoy the community gym and pool. This home is 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, lots of room for your family or growing family. The home features a formal entry with formal living room and dining room, perfect for entertaining and family get-togethers. The kitchen is perfect for preparing those family meals with a walk-in pantry and breakfast area. The kitchen leads into the private backyard with beautiful views.