Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:39 PM

1831 Palomino Drive

1831 Palomino · (626) 502-8063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1831 Palomino, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Excellent location located in the South Hills community of West Covina with beautiful views. Walking distance to parks, shops, restaurants and grocery stores. Enjoy the community gym and pool. This home is 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, lots of room for your family or growing family. The home features a formal entry with formal living room and dining room, perfect for entertaining and family get-togethers. The kitchen is perfect for preparing those family meals with a walk-in pantry and breakfast area. The kitchen leads into the private backyard with beautiful views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Palomino Drive have any available units?
1831 Palomino Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 1831 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Palomino Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Palomino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1831 Palomino Drive offer parking?
No, 1831 Palomino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Palomino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1831 Palomino Drive has a pool.
Does 1831 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 1831 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Palomino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Palomino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Palomino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
