1803 David Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a large and airy family home of 4 bedrooms 2 full and a half bath with all bedrooms up stair, there is a laundry room, a big living room combined a dining area and lots of windows to brighten the house and let the lights shining through, a granite counter top kitchen with plenty of cabinets and an island, a direct access 2 car garage. There are lots of nearby amenities, shopping malls, supermarkets, public transits, entertainments, library and restaurants that will assists your living for comfortable and convenience.