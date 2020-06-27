All apartments in West Covina
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:25 PM

1803 David Court

1803 David Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1803 David Ct, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
This is a large and airy family home of 4 bedrooms 2 full and a half bath with all bedrooms up stair, there is a laundry room, a big living room combined a dining area and lots of windows to brighten the house and let the lights shining through, a granite counter top kitchen with plenty of cabinets and an island, a direct access 2 car garage. There are lots of nearby amenities, shopping malls, supermarkets, public transits, entertainments, library and restaurants that will assists your living for comfortable and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 David Court have any available units?
1803 David Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 David Court have?
Some of 1803 David Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 David Court currently offering any rent specials?
1803 David Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 David Court pet-friendly?
No, 1803 David Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1803 David Court offer parking?
Yes, 1803 David Court offers parking.
Does 1803 David Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 David Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 David Court have a pool?
No, 1803 David Court does not have a pool.
Does 1803 David Court have accessible units?
No, 1803 David Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 David Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 David Court has units with dishwashers.
