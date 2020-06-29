1802 Stargaze Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Story 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Gated Community - -Large 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a loft that can be used as an office/study.
-Tall vaulted ceilings above family room allow for lots of natural light.
-Dual vanities in both upstairs bathrooms
-Spacious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet
-2 Car Garage
-Appliances included: Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer.
-Central AC and Heating
-Community Pool and Jacuzzi
-Less than 10 minutes from 10, 60, and 605 freeways.
Rent is $2800 and Security Deposit is $2500.
$35 Application Fee per applicant.
Call Affordable Property Management at 626-966-7456 to schedule a viewing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5362931)