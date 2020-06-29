1802 Stargaze Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Beautiful 2 Story 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Gated Community - -Large 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a loft that can be used as an office/study.

-Tall vaulted ceilings above family room allow for lots of natural light.

-Dual vanities in both upstairs bathrooms

-Spacious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet

-2 Car Garage

-Appliances included: Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer.

-Central AC and Heating

-Community Pool and Jacuzzi

-Less than 10 minutes from 10, 60, and 605 freeways.



Rent is $2800 and Security Deposit is $2500.

$35 Application Fee per applicant.

Call Affordable Property Management at 626-966-7456 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5362931)