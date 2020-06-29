All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 1802 Stargaze Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
1802 Stargaze Dr.
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

1802 Stargaze Dr.

1802 South Stargaze Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1802 South Stargaze Drive, West Covina, CA 91790
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Story 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Gated Community - -Large 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a loft that can be used as an office/study.
-Tall vaulted ceilings above family room allow for lots of natural light.
-Dual vanities in both upstairs bathrooms
-Spacious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet
-2 Car Garage
-Appliances included: Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer.
-Central AC and Heating
-Community Pool and Jacuzzi
-Appliances included: Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer.
-Less than 10 minutes from 10, 60, and 605 freeways.

Rent is $2800 and Security Deposit is $2500.
$35 Application Fee per applicant.
Call Affordable Property Management at 626-966-7456 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5362931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Stargaze Dr. have any available units?
1802 Stargaze Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Stargaze Dr. have?
Some of 1802 Stargaze Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Stargaze Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Stargaze Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Stargaze Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Stargaze Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1802 Stargaze Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Stargaze Dr. offers parking.
Does 1802 Stargaze Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Stargaze Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Stargaze Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1802 Stargaze Dr. has a pool.
Does 1802 Stargaze Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1802 Stargaze Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Stargaze Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Stargaze Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside