1724 Caffrey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2 Story Condo. Located in the Quiet area of West Covina with Gated Community. Small gated front courtyard leads you to a Cathedral Ceilings, Open Floor Plan. New interior paint, New Laminate Floor on the 1st floor. Kitchen with new granite countertop, stainless steel sink, new stove, new dishwasher. New bathtub, new tile around the bathtub, new shower faucets. Master bedroom with a huge closet. New central A/C unit. Individual laundry room in the 2nd floor. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Two Sparkling in ground Pools with bathrooms & showers at each Pool area and basketball Court. Walking distance to School, Shopping Center, Park, and Baseball Field. EZ to Freeway 10 & 60. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Move-in condition.