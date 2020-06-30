1706 S Conlon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

This is an amazing, turnkey property that will suffice those who like OPEN SPACE living to an UPDATED kitchen featuring: Quartz counters, new cabinets, dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator. The sink overlooks outside. One thing to appreciate is the expansive parking capability. So, if you have a lot of cars or RV, boat, etc, there is no lack of space. Also, the property is gated which helps for privacy. There is extra space beyond the garage (where laundry access is located) The space is great for storage, maybe outdoor workout, or whatever you deem necessary. ~ More about the interior: recessed lighting throughout, and beautiful laminate flooring, dual pane windows/sliders, and updated full bathrooms. Double sink in the hallway bath makes it easier for more than one person to get ready about their day. All windows have lovely wood shutters that are easy to keep clean. One can live with PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP and enjoy the plentiful FRUIT TREES in the backyard. If one has pets, there is plenty of space in the back for them to do their biz. :) Don't wait, and make this place your next one to call home.