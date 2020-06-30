All apartments in West Covina
West Covina, CA
1706 S Conlon Avenue
1706 S Conlon Avenue

1706 South Conlon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1706 South Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Sunset

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
This is an amazing, turnkey property that will suffice those who like OPEN SPACE living to an UPDATED kitchen featuring: Quartz counters, new cabinets, dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator. The sink overlooks outside. One thing to appreciate is the expansive parking capability. So, if you have a lot of cars or RV, boat, etc, there is no lack of space. Also, the property is gated which helps for privacy. There is extra space beyond the garage (where laundry access is located) The space is great for storage, maybe outdoor workout, or whatever you deem necessary. ~ More about the interior: recessed lighting throughout, and beautiful laminate flooring, dual pane windows/sliders, and updated full bathrooms. Double sink in the hallway bath makes it easier for more than one person to get ready about their day. All windows have lovely wood shutters that are easy to keep clean. One can live with PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP and enjoy the plentiful FRUIT TREES in the backyard. If one has pets, there is plenty of space in the back for them to do their biz. :) Don't wait, and make this place your next one to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 S Conlon Avenue have any available units?
1706 S Conlon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 S Conlon Avenue have?
Some of 1706 S Conlon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 S Conlon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1706 S Conlon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 S Conlon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 S Conlon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1706 S Conlon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1706 S Conlon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1706 S Conlon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 S Conlon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 S Conlon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1706 S Conlon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1706 S Conlon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1706 S Conlon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 S Conlon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 S Conlon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

