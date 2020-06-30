All apartments in West Covina
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

1528 Borden Ln

1528 Borden Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Borden Ln, West Covina, CA 91791
Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home in Gated Community of West Covina - Property Id: 186252

Beautiful dcor, charcoal color laminate floors through out. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters in the kitchen with custom walk in pantry with organizers. An open floor plan for entertaining guests, lots of natural light. A downstairs bedroom and a bathroom with a walk in shower. Upstairs there is a bonus room, two bedrooms and a master bedroom and master bath. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with custom organizers. Corner lot, with easy care turf, patio cover and stamped concrete.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186252
Property Id 186252

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5377240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Borden Ln have any available units?
1528 Borden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Borden Ln have?
Some of 1528 Borden Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Borden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Borden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Borden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Borden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1528 Borden Ln offer parking?
No, 1528 Borden Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1528 Borden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Borden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Borden Ln have a pool?
No, 1528 Borden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Borden Ln have accessible units?
No, 1528 Borden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Borden Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 Borden Ln has units with dishwashers.

