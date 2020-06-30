1528 Borden Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Home in Gated Community of West Covina - Property Id: 186252



Beautiful dcor, charcoal color laminate floors through out. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters in the kitchen with custom walk in pantry with organizers. An open floor plan for entertaining guests, lots of natural light. A downstairs bedroom and a bathroom with a walk in shower. Upstairs there is a bonus room, two bedrooms and a master bedroom and master bath. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with custom organizers. Corner lot, with easy care turf, patio cover and stamped concrete.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186252

Property Id 186252



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5377240)