1500 Season Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious house two large living rooms, open kitchen, large back yard (no garage) - Close to South Hill Plaza, West Covina Plaza,

in vicinity of West Covina High School, Merced Elementary School,

Take Azusa Blvd.,North you can cross 10 FWY or to 210 Fwy,

Take Azusa Blvd., South you can cross 60 Fwy and get right to heart of Hacienda Heights, Puente Hill Mall



Central HVAC, Newly painted, wood floor, breakfast area and dinning room.

House has a large back yard, two large living rooms, great space for entertaining.

* No Garage *



Tenant Liability insurance required

We are looking for house hold monthly income $7500; Credit score over 675.

Apply on-site, Application fee $50



For special showing please call/text Luis Arce 323-206-7498

Patsy 626-673-5344 Real Property Management - Fairmate

office 626-338-6688 rent@rpmfairmate.com

at 1501 W Cameron Ave., #110-16, West Covina, CA 91790



Please do not send money, only pay on designated site.

Fraud & cyber crimes Bureau. Voice : 562-906-5430. Fax: 323-415-2779 Dimccant@lasd.org



(RLNE3596958)