All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 1500 Season Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
1500 Season Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1500 Season Ave.

1500 Season Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1500 Season Avenue, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious house two large living rooms, open kitchen, large back yard (no garage) - Close to South Hill Plaza, West Covina Plaza,
in vicinity of West Covina High School, Merced Elementary School,
Take Azusa Blvd.,North you can cross 10 FWY or to 210 Fwy,
Take Azusa Blvd., South you can cross 60 Fwy and get right to heart of Hacienda Heights, Puente Hill Mall

Central HVAC, Newly painted, wood floor, breakfast area and dinning room.
House has a large back yard, two large living rooms, great space for entertaining.
* No Garage *

Tenant Liability insurance required
We are looking for house hold monthly income $7500; Credit score over 675.
Apply on-site, Application fee $50

For special showing please call/text Luis Arce 323-206-7498
Patsy 626-673-5344 Real Property Management - Fairmate
office 626-338-6688 rent@rpmfairmate.com
at 1501 W Cameron Ave., #110-16, West Covina, CA 91790

Please do not send money, only pay on designated site.
Fraud & cyber crimes Bureau. Voice : 562-906-5430. Fax: 323-415-2779 Dimccant@lasd.org

(RLNE3596958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Season Ave. have any available units?
1500 Season Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 1500 Season Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Season Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Season Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Season Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Season Ave. offer parking?
No, 1500 Season Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Season Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Season Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Season Ave. have a pool?
No, 1500 Season Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Season Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1500 Season Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Season Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Season Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Season Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 Season Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside