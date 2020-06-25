All apartments in West Covina
1440 Westcastle
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

1440 Westcastle

1440 Westcastle · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Westcastle, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Well kept 2 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Condo in gated Solana Park. Both Bedrooms are upstairs with attached Bathrooms. Living Room is open and airy with Brick Fireplace. Dining Area is adjacent to Living Room and Kitchen. Private Patio. 2 car Garage with direct access to the home. Neighborhood is quiet. Community Ammenities include Pool, Spa and Nighttime Security Service. Convenient to Dining, Shopping and 10 Freeway. Refrigerator, Clothes Washer and Dryer are included. Landlord requests absolutely no smoking or pets on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

