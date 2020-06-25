1440 Westcastle

Amenities

Well kept 2 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Condo in gated Solana Park. Both Bedrooms are upstairs with attached Bathrooms. Living Room is open and airy with Brick Fireplace. Dining Area is adjacent to Living Room and Kitchen. Private Patio. 2 car Garage with direct access to the home. Neighborhood is quiet. Community Ammenities include Pool, Spa and Nighttime Security Service. Convenient to Dining, Shopping and 10 Freeway. Refrigerator, Clothes Washer and Dryer are included. Landlord requests absolutely no smoking or pets on the premises.