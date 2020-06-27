All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr.
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr.

1316 South Hidden Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1316 South Hidden Valley Drive, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Classy 3 Bedroom Home in upscale South Hills Neighborhood West Covina - - For showing call Dave McIntosh at 626-893-0550
-Located in quiet neighborhood
-Large lot and spacious interior
- Hard Wood Flooring
- updated gourmet kitchen with breakfast area. Built in Stove oven and Dishwasher included
-Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room
-Beautiful Backyard/Patio open area behind with no homes directly behind property
-Central Air/Heating
-Circular driveway with 2 car garage
-2 fireplaces
-Family Room Living room
-Enclosed bonus room approximately 350 sq. ft.
-Rent Deposit $3000
-Application Fee $35 per applicant
-Looking for credit score of 680 or higher.

Call Affordable Property Management at 626-893-0550 to schedule a viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4964076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. have any available units?
1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. have?
Some of 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. offers parking.
Does 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. have a pool?
No, 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside