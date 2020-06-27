1316 S. Hidden Valley Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Classy 3 Bedroom Home in upscale South Hills Neighborhood West Covina - - For showing call Dave McIntosh at 626-893-0550

-Located in quiet neighborhood

-Large lot and spacious interior

- Hard Wood Flooring

- updated gourmet kitchen with breakfast area. Built in Stove oven and Dishwasher included

-Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room

-Beautiful Backyard/Patio open area behind with no homes directly behind property

-Central Air/Heating

-Circular driveway with 2 car garage

-2 fireplaces

-Family Room Living room

-Enclosed bonus room approximately 350 sq. ft.

-Rent Deposit $3000

-Application Fee $35 per applicant

-Looking for credit score of 680 or higher.



Call Affordable Property Management at 626-893-0550 to schedule a viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4964076)