Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1301 South Leland Avenue

1301 South Leland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1301 South Leland Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Sunset

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Wonderful West Covina home located in a private cul-de-sac and minutes from the 10 Freeway for an easy commute. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths in just over 1700 sqft of living space. As you enter the home you are welcomed by a spacious living room with nice laminate wood floors which opens to a huge family room with fireplace and a large bar. This home is perfect for entertaining friends and family all year round. . Kitchen features cherry stained wood cabinets with granite countertops. Large Covered patio is perfect for hosting the weekend BBQ's.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 South Leland Avenue have any available units?
1301 South Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 South Leland Avenue have?
Some of 1301 South Leland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 South Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1301 South Leland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 South Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 South Leland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1301 South Leland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1301 South Leland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1301 South Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 South Leland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 South Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1301 South Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1301 South Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1301 South Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 South Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 South Leland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
