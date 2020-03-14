1301 South Leland Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790 Sunset
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Wonderful West Covina home located in a private cul-de-sac and minutes from the 10 Freeway for an easy commute. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths in just over 1700 sqft of living space. As you enter the home you are welcomed by a spacious living room with nice laminate wood floors which opens to a huge family room with fireplace and a large bar. This home is perfect for entertaining friends and family all year round. . Kitchen features cherry stained wood cabinets with granite countertops. Large Covered patio is perfect for hosting the weekend BBQ's.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 South Leland Avenue have any available units?
1301 South Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.