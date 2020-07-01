1227 East Thackery Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful single story home in quiet neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with brand new gas range & vent hood, all new cabinets, granite countertops. Remodeled bathrooms. Bamboo wood flooring throughout with tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Family room with working fireplace off kitchen area, screened in and covered back patio area (appx 250 sq ft). Central air/heat. Inside laundry hookups. Attached 2-car garage with auto garage door opener. Expanded driveway making room for an rv, boat, or additional parking. Small front porch area.

