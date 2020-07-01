All apartments in West Covina
1227 East Thackery Avenue

1227 East Thackery Street · No Longer Available
Location

1227 East Thackery Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful single story home in quiet neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with brand new gas range & vent hood, all new cabinets, granite countertops. Remodeled bathrooms. Bamboo wood flooring throughout with tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Family room with working fireplace off kitchen area, screened in and covered back patio area (appx 250 sq ft). Central air/heat. Inside laundry hookups. Attached 2-car garage with auto garage door opener. Expanded driveway making room for an rv, boat, or additional parking. Small front porch area.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 East Thackery Avenue have any available units?
1227 East Thackery Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 East Thackery Avenue have?
Some of 1227 East Thackery Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 East Thackery Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1227 East Thackery Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 East Thackery Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 East Thackery Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1227 East Thackery Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1227 East Thackery Avenue offers parking.
Does 1227 East Thackery Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 East Thackery Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 East Thackery Avenue have a pool?
No, 1227 East Thackery Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1227 East Thackery Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1227 East Thackery Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1227 East Thackery Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 East Thackery Avenue has units with dishwashers.

