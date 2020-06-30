All apartments in West Covina
1111 S Susanna Ave

1111 South Susanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1111 South Susanna Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Completely renovated 3bedroom/2 bath home in West Covina with a pool! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath traditional home with lots of character and charm! Bright and spacious kitchen with stainless steel farmhouse kitchen sink, and granite countertops with fully tiled backsplash. The house also features new interior paint, plenty of built-in shelving and laminate flooring throughout. One bathroom has a tub shower combo with a beautiful sliding glass doors and plenty of cabinets. The second 3/4 bath features a roomy shower also with a new designer glass door. Newer Central AC/Heat. Laundry hook ups in the garage. Enjoy the backyard with hardscaped covered patio and a sparkling pool with a slide.

Section 8 and VA welcome!

Service animals accepted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 S Susanna Ave have any available units?
1111 S Susanna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 S Susanna Ave have?
Some of 1111 S Susanna Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 S Susanna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1111 S Susanna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 S Susanna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1111 S Susanna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1111 S Susanna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1111 S Susanna Ave offers parking.
Does 1111 S Susanna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 S Susanna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 S Susanna Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1111 S Susanna Ave has a pool.
Does 1111 S Susanna Ave have accessible units?
No, 1111 S Susanna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 S Susanna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 S Susanna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

