1025 West Pine Street, West Covina, CA 91790 Valinda
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
within close proximity to Queen of the Valley, Plaza West Covina Mall, 10 freeway and the soon to be Porto's bakery. within close proximity to Queen of the Valley, Plaza West Covina Mall, 10 freeway and the soon to be Porto's bakery.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 W Pine St have any available units?
1025 W Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.