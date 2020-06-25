All apartments in West Covina
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:24 PM

1025 W Pine St

1025 West Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1025 West Pine Street, West Covina, CA 91790
Valinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
within close proximity to Queen of the Valley, Plaza West Covina Mall, 10 freeway and the soon to be Porto's bakery.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 W Pine St have any available units?
1025 W Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 W Pine St have?
Some of 1025 W Pine St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 W Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
1025 W Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 W Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 W Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 1025 W Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 1025 W Pine St offers parking.
Does 1025 W Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 W Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 W Pine St have a pool?
No, 1025 W Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 1025 W Pine St have accessible units?
No, 1025 W Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 W Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 W Pine St has units with dishwashers.
