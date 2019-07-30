1009 S Terri Ann Drive

Amenities
New pictures will be uploaded soon. The current pictures depict this Gorgeous South Hills area home of West Covina before a dark hardwood floor and plantation shutter was installed. You walk into the open floor plan great room with 2 fireplaces: one in the living room and one in the family room/den with a wet bar. The family room overlooks a kidney shaped pool and an above ground spa. The long driveway is conducive for RV and boat parking. The oversize garage offers room for a playroom, rec room, work room... Terri Ann faces Vine Elementary school, a CA Distinguished School. This house is next the corner house...so convenient for the next occupant with young children.