West Covina, CA
1009 S Terri Ann Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:55 PM

1009 S Terri Ann Drive

1009 South Terri Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 South Terri Ann Drive, West Covina, CA 91791
Azusa-Cameron

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
New pictures will be uploaded soon. The current pictures depict this Gorgeous South Hills area home of West Covina before a dark hardwood floor and plantation shutter was installed. You walk into the open floor plan great room with 2 fireplaces: one in the living room and one in the family room/den with a wet bar. The family room overlooks a kidney shaped pool and an above ground spa. The long driveway is conducive for RV and boat parking. The oversize garage offers room for a playroom, rec room, work room... Terri Ann faces Vine Elementary school, a CA Distinguished School. This house is next the corner house...so convenient for the next occupant with young children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 S Terri Ann Drive have any available units?
1009 S Terri Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 S Terri Ann Drive have?
Some of 1009 S Terri Ann Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 S Terri Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 S Terri Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 S Terri Ann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1009 S Terri Ann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1009 S Terri Ann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 S Terri Ann Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 S Terri Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 S Terri Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 S Terri Ann Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1009 S Terri Ann Drive has a pool.
Does 1009 S Terri Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 S Terri Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 S Terri Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 S Terri Ann Drive has units with dishwashers.
