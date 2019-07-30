1009 S Terri Ann Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

New pictures will be uploaded soon. The current pictures depict this Gorgeous South Hills area home of West Covina before a dark hardwood floor and plantation shutter was installed. You walk into the open floor plan great room with 2 fireplaces: one in the living room and one in the family room/den with a wet bar. The family room overlooks a kidney shaped pool and an above ground spa. The long driveway is conducive for RV and boat parking. The oversize garage offers room for a playroom, rec room, work room... Terri Ann faces Vine Elementary school, a CA Distinguished School. This house is next the corner house...so convenient for the next occupant with young children.