Last updated January 14 2020

911 Concord Court

Location

911 Concord Court, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
911 Concord Court Available 01/10/20 911 Concord Court ~ Single story house in Desirable Shadowridge Cottages - This is a two bedroom, two bathroom, 1,000 square foot home in Desirable Shadowridge Cottages. This home features a fireplace, AC, vaulted ceilings and an attached two car garage. The community features a community pool and spa.

This will be for a short term lease, it will end about June or July 2020 or there is a potential for an 18 month lease term. Tenant pays all utilities including landscape maintenance. Pets allowed upon Owner approval.

Please drive by and confirm you are interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE2349164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

