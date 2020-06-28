Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

911 Concord Court Available 01/10/20 911 Concord Court ~ Single story house in Desirable Shadowridge Cottages - This is a two bedroom, two bathroom, 1,000 square foot home in Desirable Shadowridge Cottages. This home features a fireplace, AC, vaulted ceilings and an attached two car garage. The community features a community pool and spa.



This will be for a short term lease, it will end about June or July 2020 or there is a potential for an 18 month lease term. Tenant pays all utilities including landscape maintenance. Pets allowed upon Owner approval.



Please drive by and confirm you are interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com.



