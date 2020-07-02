All apartments in Vista
861 Quails Trail Rd
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

861 Quails Trail Rd

861 Quails Trail Road · No Longer Available
Location

861 Quails Trail Road, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located retreat: Peaceful, spacious single-level custom home in the gated community of friendly and quiet Quail Ranch. Located at the end of Quails Trail Road, with easy access to major roadways (highway 78 between Mar Vista and Sycamore exit/onramps) , retail, and parks. Recently renovated with a Tesla solar system that includes a battery backup, wood floors and travertine tile throughout, light and bright kitchen. The home is located on 1.2 acres, which include a slope with an orchard. This open and flowing 3,200 square foot home features:
- three bedrooms, including a master suite, and an additional bonus room that may be used as a family space, office or fourth bedroom,
- two and a half bathrooms, one in the master suite, one between two bedrooms, and a half bath powder room,
- three-car garage with Tesla battery and charging hook-up.
HOA and gardening included in rent.
Tenant pays for all utilities.
No smoking/No pets. Pre-screening includes income verification, credit and background check with minimum 680 FICO and no prior evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Quails Trail Rd have any available units?
861 Quails Trail Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 Quails Trail Rd have?
Some of 861 Quails Trail Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Quails Trail Rd currently offering any rent specials?
861 Quails Trail Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Quails Trail Rd pet-friendly?
No, 861 Quails Trail Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 861 Quails Trail Rd offer parking?
Yes, 861 Quails Trail Rd offers parking.
Does 861 Quails Trail Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 861 Quails Trail Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Quails Trail Rd have a pool?
No, 861 Quails Trail Rd does not have a pool.
Does 861 Quails Trail Rd have accessible units?
No, 861 Quails Trail Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Quails Trail Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 Quails Trail Rd has units with dishwashers.

