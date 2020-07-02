861 Quails Trail Rd

Amenities

Centrally located retreat: Peaceful, spacious single-level custom home in the gated community of friendly and quiet Quail Ranch. Located at the end of Quails Trail Road, with easy access to major roadways (highway 78 between Mar Vista and Sycamore exit/onramps) , retail, and parks. Recently renovated with a Tesla solar system that includes a battery backup, wood floors and travertine tile throughout, light and bright kitchen. The home is located on 1.2 acres, which include a slope with an orchard. This open and flowing 3,200 square foot home features:

- three bedrooms, including a master suite, and an additional bonus room that may be used as a family space, office or fourth bedroom,

- two and a half bathrooms, one in the master suite, one between two bedrooms, and a half bath powder room,

- three-car garage with Tesla battery and charging hook-up.

HOA and gardening included in rent.

Tenant pays for all utilities.

No smoking/No pets. Pre-screening includes income verification, credit and background check with minimum 680 FICO and no prior evictions.