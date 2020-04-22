Amenities

Upgraded Room with Private Entrance & Amazing View



The spacious room is part of a 4992 sq. ft. Custom built home with incredible views from the room and private balcony. Private Upgraded bathroom in the room has Travertine shower walls, Custom glass shower doors, Body spray, Bronze fixtures, Maple vanity with custom sink, Granite countertops, Travertine flooring in bathroom, Maple hardwood floors in the living area, spacious closet, French doors lead to the private balcony with a beautiful unobstructed ocean breeze, Plenty of parking. Single occupancy, Refrigerator, Toaster Oven, Gas Inferred red grill on the balcony. Utilities, Internet, Digi Streaming Media box for your entertainment included. Washer and Dryer on site. Conveniently located 1 mile from California State Route 78 Highway, 30 Min. drive to Plant. Grocery Stores, Banks, Restaurants, Entertainment all conviently located nearby as well.

No Pets Allowed



