All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 810.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
810
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

810

810 E Vista Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

810 E Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Upgraded Room with Private Entrance & Amazing View - Property Id: 21642

The spacious room is part of a 4992 sq. ft. Custom built home with incredible views from the room and private balcony. Private Upgraded bathroom in the room has Travertine shower walls, Custom glass shower doors, Body spray, Bronze fixtures, Maple vanity with custom sink, Granite countertops, Travertine flooring in bathroom, Maple hardwood floors in the living area, spacious closet, French doors lead to the private balcony with a beautiful unobstructed ocean breeze, Plenty of parking. Single occupancy, Refrigerator, Toaster Oven, Gas Inferred red grill on the balcony. Utilities, Internet, Digi Streaming Media box for your entertainment included. Washer and Dryer on site. Conveniently located 1 mile from California State Route 78 Highway, 30 Min. drive to Plant. Grocery Stores, Banks, Restaurants, Entertainment all conviently located nearby as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21642
Property Id 21642

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5784422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 have any available units?
810 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 have?
Some of 810's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 currently offering any rent specials?
810 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 pet-friendly?
No, 810 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 810 offer parking?
Yes, 810 does offer parking.
Does 810 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 have a pool?
No, 810 does not have a pool.
Does 810 have accessible units?
No, 810 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College