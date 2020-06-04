Amenities

689 Copper Dr Available 04/15/19 Adorable, Bright, and Airy Condo with Community Amenities!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Town home with community pool and spa! This is a must see. Community has lush landscaping, community pool and spa, and community club house. The home enters through a cozy patio to the main level with an open floor plan living room, dining area and kitchen. All laminate flooring and large sunny window, the living room is long and spacious with a cozy fireplace in the corner. The dining room offers access to one of the properties 3 balconies. The kitchen has ample storage and comes with refrigerator. Upstairs is the sunny master bedroom with access to the second balcony. The master bedroom has a private sink. Also upstairs is a bonus room with vaulted ceilings and ample natural light that can be used as an option bedroom, home office, or a great artist space. The bottom floor is a 2 car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer included. Call today to see this inviting condo!!!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$4,875.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 30 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Fire Place, Dining Area, 2 Story, Eat in kitchen, Patio, Living Room, Balcony, Laminate Flooring, Garage Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Pool View, Vertical Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: TBD

Middle School: TBD

High School: TBD

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/689-Copper-Drive-Vista-CA-92083-1024/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2943682)