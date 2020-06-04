All apartments in Vista
689 Copper Dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

689 Copper Dr

689 Copper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

689 Copper Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
689 Copper Dr Available 04/15/19 Adorable, Bright, and Airy Condo with Community Amenities!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Town home with community pool and spa! This is a must see. Community has lush landscaping, community pool and spa, and community club house. The home enters through a cozy patio to the main level with an open floor plan living room, dining area and kitchen. All laminate flooring and large sunny window, the living room is long and spacious with a cozy fireplace in the corner. The dining room offers access to one of the properties 3 balconies. The kitchen has ample storage and comes with refrigerator. Upstairs is the sunny master bedroom with access to the second balcony. The master bedroom has a private sink. Also upstairs is a bonus room with vaulted ceilings and ample natural light that can be used as an option bedroom, home office, or a great artist space. The bottom floor is a 2 car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer included. Call today to see this inviting condo!!!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$4,875.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Fire Place, Dining Area, 2 Story, Eat in kitchen, Patio, Living Room, Balcony, Laminate Flooring, Garage Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Pool View, Vertical Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: TBD
Middle School: TBD
High School: TBD
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/689-Copper-Drive-Vista-CA-92083-1024/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2943682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Copper Dr have any available units?
689 Copper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 689 Copper Dr have?
Some of 689 Copper Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 Copper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
689 Copper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Copper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 689 Copper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 689 Copper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 689 Copper Dr offers parking.
Does 689 Copper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 689 Copper Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Copper Dr have a pool?
Yes, 689 Copper Dr has a pool.
Does 689 Copper Dr have accessible units?
No, 689 Copper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Copper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 689 Copper Dr has units with dishwashers.
