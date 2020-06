Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

One bedroom Bungalow - This great one bedroom, one bath bungalow is located on a nice quiet street in Vista. Large bedroom and living area, laundry room with washer and dryer, large enough for a hobby room as well. Large fenced yard. One car garage, Close to shopping, schools, public transportation and 78 freeway.



(RLNE4614502)