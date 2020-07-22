632 Via Bogota

Amenities

You will love this stunning 2Bdm 2Ba Single Story House, Immaculate 1,632 sq.ft. in Vista CA!, this property has a newer roof, long driveway + a 2 car GARAGE with storage shelving and work bench. Double-pane windows throughout. Newer water heater. Air conditioning. New gas stove top & hood, new oven and microwave appliances. Includes a large size Washer & Dryer in dedicated laundry room. Includes Refrigerator. Large walk-in Pantry and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Bonus room with its own door is off of the family room and is a perfect space for an office. 2nd Bedroom has mirrored wardrobe closets, Two large bathrooms. New Tile flooring in 2nd Bath, Kitchen and laundry room. New Carpet installed 2 years ago in living room, and both bedrooms. A sizable and fully fenced backyard with beautiful roses and jasmine. Perfect for small parties and family gatherings. This house is located in a beautiful +55 Community very clean and quite, recreation centers, community pool and BBQ area, close to many restaurants and shopping centers. Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays for Landscaping. Pets with approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.