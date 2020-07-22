All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 632 Via Bogota.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
632 Via Bogota
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:27 AM

632 Via Bogota

632 Via Bogota · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

632 Via Bogota, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
You will love this stunning 2Bdm 2Ba Single Story House, Immaculate 1,632 sq.ft. in Vista CA!, this property has a newer roof, long driveway + a 2 car GARAGE with storage shelving and work bench. Double-pane windows throughout. Newer water heater. Air conditioning. New gas stove top & hood, new oven and microwave appliances. Includes a large size Washer & Dryer in dedicated laundry room. Includes Refrigerator. Large walk-in Pantry and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Bonus room with its own door is off of the family room and is a perfect space for an office. 2nd Bedroom has mirrored wardrobe closets, Two large bathrooms. New Tile flooring in 2nd Bath, Kitchen and laundry room. New Carpet installed 2 years ago in living room, and both bedrooms. A sizable and fully fenced backyard with beautiful roses and jasmine. Perfect for small parties and family gatherings. This house is located in a beautiful +55 Community very clean and quite, recreation centers, community pool and BBQ area, close to many restaurants and shopping centers. Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays for Landscaping. Pets with approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Via Bogota have any available units?
632 Via Bogota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 Via Bogota have?
Some of 632 Via Bogota's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Via Bogota currently offering any rent specials?
632 Via Bogota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Via Bogota pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 Via Bogota is pet friendly.
Does 632 Via Bogota offer parking?
Yes, 632 Via Bogota offers parking.
Does 632 Via Bogota have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 Via Bogota offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Via Bogota have a pool?
Yes, 632 Via Bogota has a pool.
Does 632 Via Bogota have accessible units?
No, 632 Via Bogota does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Via Bogota have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Via Bogota does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College