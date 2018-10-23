556 Jobe Hill Dr

Amenities

SPACIOUS VISTA HOME WITH 3-CAR GARAGE This 2-story Vista home has 2121 square feet, 3-car garage, and beautiful back yard with large covered patio. The first floor features a tiled formal entry into the home, large living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace, formal dining area, family room and family dining area, big kitchen with white appliances and white tile counter tops. There is also one bedroom and one bathroom on 1st floor, and the bathroom on 1st floor has a sit-in tub. Another full bath is upstairs along with three additional bedrooms, including the Master Bedroom with walk-in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors, and Master bath with dual-sink vanity. Appliances included are refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, washer and dryer. A gardener is also included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets.



$ 2,895 Per Month



Property Size: 2121



Bedrooms: 4



Bathrooms: 3



Deposit: $2800

