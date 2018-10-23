All apartments in Vista
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

556 Jobe Hill Dr

556 Jobe Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

556 Jobe Hill Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

SPACIOUS VISTA HOME WITH 3-CAR GARAGE This 2-story Vista home has 2121 square feet, 3-car garage, and beautiful back yard with large covered patio. The first floor features a tiled formal entry into the home, large living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace, formal dining area, family room and family dining area, big kitchen with white appliances and white tile counter tops. There is also one bedroom and one bathroom on 1st floor, and the bathroom on 1st floor has a sit-in tub. Another full bath is upstairs along with three additional bedrooms, including the Master Bedroom with walk-in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors, and Master bath with dual-sink vanity. Appliances included are refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, washer and dryer. A gardener is also included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets.

$ 2,895 Per Month

Property Size: 2121

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Deposit: $2800
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Jobe Hill Dr have any available units?
556 Jobe Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 556 Jobe Hill Dr have?
Some of 556 Jobe Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 Jobe Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
556 Jobe Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Jobe Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 556 Jobe Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 556 Jobe Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 556 Jobe Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 556 Jobe Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 556 Jobe Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Jobe Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 556 Jobe Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 556 Jobe Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 556 Jobe Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Jobe Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 Jobe Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.

