366 Flower Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage hot tub

Available Now!. Ask for active military discount!



Wonderful 2-story townhome with A/C, and includes fridge, washer and dryer. Rock fireplace in spacious living room, lots of storage and attached 2 car garage. Water and trash are included. Alarm system, Cute rear yard with artificial turf. The community offers pool and spa!

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with breed restrictions and additional deposit. Credit scores under 600 will not be considered. Offered by Ardent Property Management, BRE #01911234. Text or Email Laurie only. No phone calls please. Say you are interested in the Flower Lane property.