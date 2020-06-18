All apartments in Vista
366 Flower Lane - 1
366 Flower Lane - 1

366 Flower Ln · No Longer Available
Location

366 Flower Ln, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available Now!. Ask for active military discount!

Wonderful 2-story townhome with A/C, and includes fridge, washer and dryer. Rock fireplace in spacious living room, lots of storage and attached 2 car garage. Water and trash are included. Alarm system, Cute rear yard with artificial turf. The community offers pool and spa!
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with breed restrictions and additional deposit. Credit scores under 600 will not be considered. Offered by Ardent Property Management, BRE #01911234. Text or Email Laurie only. No phone calls please. Say you are interested in the Flower Lane property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Flower Lane - 1 have any available units?
366 Flower Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 Flower Lane - 1 have?
Some of 366 Flower Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 Flower Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
366 Flower Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Flower Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 366 Flower Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 366 Flower Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 366 Flower Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 366 Flower Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 366 Flower Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Flower Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 366 Flower Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 366 Flower Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 366 Flower Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Flower Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Flower Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

