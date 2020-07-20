Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool hot tub internet access tennis court

310 Paseo Marguerita Available 04/01/20 Lovely Spacious Home, Great Location, Friendly Neighborhood, Private Backyard, complete with Pool & Spa! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the Contact Us button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.



This wonderful home, in great location and beautiful gated community neighborhood is ready for immediate show now and move in come April 1st.



4 Beds / 3 Baths / 1783 Square Feet / Private Fenced Back Yard Area, complete with Private Pool & Spa! Landscaper Included in Rent! Pool Service Included in Rent!



HOA provided Pool and Spa Complex, Tennis Courts, Playground Area, and Brand New Dog Park Area being developed right now within this gated Sandalwood Community!



Beautiful Guajome Nature Preserve & Historic Adobe Park and Museum all within easy walking distance! Guajome Academy K-12 School is also a safe and easy walking distance from this wonderful community. The Vista Sports Complex and More Walking Trails are just across the street from it as well!



It is being offered at $3000 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $3100 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Gas stove, Gas oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, and Gas Dryer.



Landscaper and Pool Service Included in Rent!



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through Vista Irrigation District, and Trash Service through Vista EDCO Disposal.



This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



A Renters Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.



This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



(RLNE4761639)