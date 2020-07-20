2501 Hibiscus Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This completely remodeled and air-conditioned hilltop home with panoramic views sits on nearly one acre of open land and features dual pane windows throughout. Features include front deck entry via French doors into spacious Great Room style combination of living and dining rooms with beautifully refinished hardwood flooring, decorative fireplace, built-in cabinetry and big windows for lots of natural light. Updated kitchen has granite counter-tops, over- and under-cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances including large French-door refrigerator, self-cleaning convection oven, and dishwasher. Also included is full-size LG high-efficiency washer and dryer set. The extremely spacious Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, big windows, mirrored closet with cedar interior and a big balcony. Second bedroom has private entrance, recessed lighting, mirrored closet and big window. Modern Master and hall baths have custom white tile flooring, custom vanities, and tub-shower combination. Other features include all neutral carpeting in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, dimmer switches, phone and data ports in each room, connection for your flat-screen TV over fireplace, one-car garage, separate storage cellar, fruit trees and room for parking or storing RV and a fenced in yard area. Walk to CA distinguished elementary school. New rebuilt high school in district. Easy freeway access to 78. Pets Ok.

DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 8/31/19



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.