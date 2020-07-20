All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 2501 Hibiscus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
2501 Hibiscus Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 1:34 AM

2501 Hibiscus Avenue

2501 Hibiscus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2501 Hibiscus Avenue, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This completely remodeled and air-conditioned hilltop home with panoramic views sits on nearly one acre of open land and features dual pane windows throughout. Features include front deck entry via French doors into spacious Great Room style combination of living and dining rooms with beautifully refinished hardwood flooring, decorative fireplace, built-in cabinetry and big windows for lots of natural light. Updated kitchen has granite counter-tops, over- and under-cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances including large French-door refrigerator, self-cleaning convection oven, and dishwasher. Also included is full-size LG high-efficiency washer and dryer set. The extremely spacious Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, big windows, mirrored closet with cedar interior and a big balcony. Second bedroom has private entrance, recessed lighting, mirrored closet and big window. Modern Master and hall baths have custom white tile flooring, custom vanities, and tub-shower combination. Other features include all neutral carpeting in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, dimmer switches, phone and data ports in each room, connection for your flat-screen TV over fireplace, one-car garage, separate storage cellar, fruit trees and room for parking or storing RV and a fenced in yard area. Walk to CA distinguished elementary school. New rebuilt high school in district. Easy freeway access to 78. Pets Ok.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 8/31/19

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Hibiscus Avenue have any available units?
2501 Hibiscus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Hibiscus Avenue have?
Some of 2501 Hibiscus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Hibiscus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Hibiscus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Hibiscus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Hibiscus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Hibiscus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Hibiscus Avenue offers parking.
Does 2501 Hibiscus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Hibiscus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Hibiscus Avenue have a pool?
No, 2501 Hibiscus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Hibiscus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2501 Hibiscus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Hibiscus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Hibiscus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College