Amenities
1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 Available 01/12/20 Upgraded upper 2 bedroom! - Remodeled and upgraded upper unit! Vaulted ceilings and tile faced fireplace in Living room! Kitchen offers slab granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances. Wood floors in main living areas. Bathroom has slab granite counters & tile floors, two vanity areas plus newer fixtures.
2 parking spaces
In unit stacked laundry.
Private storage room off the deck/balcony entry
AC
Close to Community pool
Great use of space in this conveniently located complex!
This unit sits away from Shadowridge Drive!
Professionally managed by Arrow Real Estate. Please call to schedule a showing appointment, (760) 602-0221.
(RLNE5411700)