Vista, CA
1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4

1953 Wellington Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1953 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 Available 01/12/20 Upgraded upper 2 bedroom! - Remodeled and upgraded upper unit! Vaulted ceilings and tile faced fireplace in Living room! Kitchen offers slab granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances. Wood floors in main living areas. Bathroom has slab granite counters & tile floors, two vanity areas plus newer fixtures.
2 parking spaces
In unit stacked laundry.
Private storage room off the deck/balcony entry
AC
Close to Community pool
Great use of space in this conveniently located complex!
This unit sits away from Shadowridge Drive!

Professionally managed by Arrow Real Estate. Please call to schedule a showing appointment, (760) 602-0221.

(RLNE5411700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 have any available units?
1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 have?
Some of 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 Wellington Lane Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
