Home
/
Vista, CA
/
173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6

173 Pala Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

173 Pala Vista Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Two Bedroom/One Bath w/Two-Car Garage Available in Vista!

Close to restaurants, Starbucks, shopping, and more, with quick access to hwy 78.

Unit Features:
- Ground level 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, and garbage disposal
- Carpet, tile, and laminate flooring
- 2-car garage included.

Community Features:
- On-site coin operated laundry
- Smoke-free
- Gated entry.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- No pets allowed
- Water/sewer/trash service is included.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/173-Pala-Vista-Dr-Apt-6-Vista-CA-92083.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 have any available units?
173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 have?
Some of 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 pet-friendly?
No, 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 offers parking.
Does 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Pala Vista Dr Apt 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
