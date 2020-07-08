All apartments in Vista
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

1722 Promenade Circle

1722 Promenade Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Promenade Circle, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, Two level Home in Gated Community - Here is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with a 2 car garage. Approx. 1200 sq ft. High ceilings with beautiful granite counter tops and maple cabinets. Living room fireplace with fire glass. Abundance of natural light with high ceilings in living room and master bedroom and lots of windows. Patio in back yard of dining area. Tile on full bottom floor. Community has large grass area, basketball hoop and playground. Very close to 78 freeway for commuting, close to shopping, dining, and minutes to the beach.

No pets. Renter's Ins. required for move-in minimum $500k in coverage for every adult in the home. Washer/dryer included - maintained by owner, Fridge included - maintained by owner. Water/trash/sewer included. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping for the front and back space provided. Virtual tours are for the time being, in person showings will be done with application submissions, those not processed are fully refunded. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. Minimum 3 times the rent in income, and 650 credit score.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3949522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Promenade Circle have any available units?
1722 Promenade Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Promenade Circle have?
Some of 1722 Promenade Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Promenade Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Promenade Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Promenade Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Promenade Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1722 Promenade Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Promenade Circle offers parking.
Does 1722 Promenade Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 Promenade Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Promenade Circle have a pool?
No, 1722 Promenade Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Promenade Circle have accessible units?
No, 1722 Promenade Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Promenade Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Promenade Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

