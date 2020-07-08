1722 Promenade Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, Two level Home in Gated Community - Here is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with a 2 car garage. Approx. 1200 sq ft. High ceilings with beautiful granite counter tops and maple cabinets. Living room fireplace with fire glass. Abundance of natural light with high ceilings in living room and master bedroom and lots of windows. Patio in back yard of dining area. Tile on full bottom floor. Community has large grass area, basketball hoop and playground. Very close to 78 freeway for commuting, close to shopping, dining, and minutes to the beach.



No pets. Renter's Ins. required for move-in minimum $500k in coverage for every adult in the home. Washer/dryer included - maintained by owner, Fridge included - maintained by owner. Water/trash/sewer included. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping for the front and back space provided. Virtual tours are for the time being, in person showings will be done with application submissions, those not processed are fully refunded. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. Minimum 3 times the rent in income, and 650 credit score.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3949522)