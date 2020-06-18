All apartments in Vista
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1593 Dawson Drive

1593 Dawson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1593 Dawson Dr, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1593 Dawson Drive Available 08/15/19 Coming Soon! 1593 Dawson Drive. Vista, CA 92083 - 4 Bed / 3 Bath Approx. 2,500 s.q. ft. Spacious two story home located in the Shadow Ridge area. Family room with fireplace, Spiral staircase to second floor. Guest bed and bath downstairs, Spacious master bedroom and bath, Laundry room, Fence back yard with patio, 3 car attached garage.

Close to Rancho Buena Vista High, Lake, Middle School, Breeze Hill Elementary, Parks, shopping, & Dining.

** Currently Tenant Occupied, Do Not Disturb Tenants ***

1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Sorry, No Pets
Landscaping Included

Rent: $2,850
Deposit: $3,150
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Call 760-585-1755 to schedule a showing

(RLNE1985095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Dawson Drive have any available units?
1593 Dawson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1593 Dawson Drive have?
Some of 1593 Dawson Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 Dawson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Dawson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Dawson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1593 Dawson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1593 Dawson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1593 Dawson Drive offers parking.
Does 1593 Dawson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 Dawson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Dawson Drive have a pool?
No, 1593 Dawson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1593 Dawson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1593 Dawson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Dawson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1593 Dawson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
