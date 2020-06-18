Amenities

1593 Dawson Drive Available 08/15/19 Coming Soon! 1593 Dawson Drive. Vista, CA 92083 - 4 Bed / 3 Bath Approx. 2,500 s.q. ft. Spacious two story home located in the Shadow Ridge area. Family room with fireplace, Spiral staircase to second floor. Guest bed and bath downstairs, Spacious master bedroom and bath, Laundry room, Fence back yard with patio, 3 car attached garage.



Close to Rancho Buena Vista High, Lake, Middle School, Breeze Hill Elementary, Parks, shopping, & Dining.



** Currently Tenant Occupied, Do Not Disturb Tenants ***



1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking

Sorry, No Pets

Landscaping Included



Rent: $2,850

Deposit: $3,150

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Call 760-585-1755 to schedule a showing



