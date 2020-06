Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come and see this wonderful home near Shadowridge Golf. Minutes from the beach and close to fwys for employment in all directions. This single story 2 br has a large optional office for work at home or 3rd bedroom over the garage. Home is well cared for inside and out. Easy care landscaping of French Garden and citrus trees on a drip system. Wood and tile floors. Master has separate walk in shower from tub. Both bedrooms open onto separate patios. Owner requires min 700 Fico