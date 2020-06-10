All apartments in Vista
Vista, CA
1422 Green Oak Road
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

1422 Green Oak Road

1422 Green Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Green Oak Road, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1422 Green Oak Road ~ Quaint Home in Desirable Shadowridge Community - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,466 square foot home with Office/Den in the desirable Vista Community of Shadowridge - walk to Buena Vista Park and close to Rancho Buena Vista High School! This home features an attached two car garage, laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, new dual pane windows, new furnace, a gas fireplace, and it is wired for DISH. The home has also had upgrades to a new roof, new plumbing and a new water heater.

Appliances include a fridge, a gas range, a dishwasher, a microwave and a washer & dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except landscape maintenance. Small dog allowed upon Owner Approval and no smoking at this home and there is no AC, however the home is situated between (2) two-story homes which provide for a lot of shade and cool temperatures in the home.

Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5004866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Green Oak Road have any available units?
1422 Green Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Green Oak Road have?
Some of 1422 Green Oak Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Green Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Green Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Green Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 Green Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 1422 Green Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Green Oak Road offers parking.
Does 1422 Green Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 Green Oak Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Green Oak Road have a pool?
No, 1422 Green Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Green Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 1422 Green Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Green Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Green Oak Road has units with dishwashers.
