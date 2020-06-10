Amenities

1422 Green Oak Road ~ Quaint Home in Desirable Shadowridge Community - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,466 square foot home with Office/Den in the desirable Vista Community of Shadowridge - walk to Buena Vista Park and close to Rancho Buena Vista High School! This home features an attached two car garage, laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, new dual pane windows, new furnace, a gas fireplace, and it is wired for DISH. The home has also had upgrades to a new roof, new plumbing and a new water heater.



Appliances include a fridge, a gas range, a dishwasher, a microwave and a washer & dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except landscape maintenance. Small dog allowed upon Owner Approval and no smoking at this home and there is no AC, however the home is situated between (2) two-story homes which provide for a lot of shade and cool temperatures in the home.



Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.



No Cats Allowed



