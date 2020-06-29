All apartments in Vista
122 Candice Pl.
122 Candice Pl.

122 Candice Place · No Longer Available
Location

122 Candice Place, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
1 BR Condo With Huge Private Yard & Attached 1 Car Garage - To apply visit our website www.sdrentnow.com. Hablamos Espaol.

Newly remodeled spacious 1 bedroom condo quality upgrades

A scenic garden type complex with lots of open space and tennis courts, pool and jacuzzi.

The condo has a very large private gated patio with an attached 1 car private garage with remote.

-Air conditioning
-Fan heat heaters
-Vinyl windows
-New carpet/paint/windows/appliances/flooring/windows coverings
-Kitchen includes stainless steel --refrigerator/stove/dishwasher/disposal
-Ceiling fans
-Extra built in cabinets and linen cabinet
-Washing machine hookup inside unit
-Onsite laundry facility and community clubhouse

Rental Qualifications:

-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Background/credit check required

Utilities/Responsibilities:

Tenants are responsible to pay cable/internet/gas/electric.

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

We delete posts once rented.

Thank You for considering us.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5352774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Candice Pl. have any available units?
122 Candice Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Candice Pl. have?
Some of 122 Candice Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Candice Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
122 Candice Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Candice Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 122 Candice Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 122 Candice Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 122 Candice Pl. offers parking.
Does 122 Candice Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Candice Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Candice Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 122 Candice Pl. has a pool.
Does 122 Candice Pl. have accessible units?
No, 122 Candice Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Candice Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Candice Pl. has units with dishwashers.
