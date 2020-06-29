122 Candice Pl.

Amenities
1 BR Condo With Huge Private Yard & Attached 1 Car Garage - To apply visit our website www.sdrentnow.com. Hablamos Espaol.
Newly remodeled spacious 1 bedroom condo quality upgrades
A scenic garden type complex with lots of open space and tennis courts, pool and jacuzzi.
The condo has a very large private gated patio with an attached 1 car private garage with remote.
-Air conditioning
-Fan heat heaters
-Vinyl windows
-New carpet/paint/windows/appliances/flooring/windows coverings
-Kitchen includes stainless steel --refrigerator/stove/dishwasher/disposal
-Ceiling fans
-Extra built in cabinets and linen cabinet
-Washing machine hookup inside unit
-Onsite laundry facility and community clubhouse
Rental Qualifications:
-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Background/credit check required
Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants are responsible to pay cable/internet/gas/electric.
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
We delete posts once rented.
Thank You for considering us.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5352774)