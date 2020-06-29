122 Candice Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

1 BR Condo With Huge Private Yard & Attached 1 Car Garage - To apply visit our website www.sdrentnow.com. Hablamos Espaol.



Newly remodeled spacious 1 bedroom condo quality upgrades



A scenic garden type complex with lots of open space and tennis courts, pool and jacuzzi.



The condo has a very large private gated patio with an attached 1 car private garage with remote.



-Air conditioning

-Fan heat heaters

-Vinyl windows

-New carpet/paint/windows/appliances/flooring/windows coverings

-Kitchen includes stainless steel --refrigerator/stove/dishwasher/disposal

-Ceiling fans

-Extra built in cabinets and linen cabinet

-Washing machine hookup inside unit

-Onsite laundry facility and community clubhouse



Rental Qualifications:



-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Background/credit check required



Utilities/Responsibilities:



Tenants are responsible to pay cable/internet/gas/electric.



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



We delete posts once rented.



Thank You for considering us.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5352774)