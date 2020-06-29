Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1bd/1ba Apartment (attached to main house) Separate Entrance, Upgraded, Granite Counters! - $1800 Per Month

$1800 Security Deposit



Address: 1195 Sunset Dr Vista CA 92081 (1bd/1ba Apartment)



Available: NOW



Features:



*1 Bedroom

*1 Bath

*Driveway Parking

*Storage Sheds

*Tile Flooring



Situated on a half acre. Attached to main house, separate Entrance, gated Driveway. Beautiful Northerly views. Upgraded, open floor plan, full kitchen, all stainless appliances included. Master bedroom has own door to outside.



If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5453644)