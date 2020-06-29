Amenities
1bd/1ba Apartment (attached to main house) Separate Entrance, Upgraded, Granite Counters! - $1800 Per Month
$1800 Security Deposit
Address: 1195 Sunset Dr Vista CA 92081 (1bd/1ba Apartment)
Available: NOW
Features:
*1 Bedroom
*1 Bath
*Driveway Parking
*Storage Sheds
*Tile Flooring
Situated on a half acre. Attached to main house, separate Entrance, gated Driveway. Beautiful Northerly views. Upgraded, open floor plan, full kitchen, all stainless appliances included. Master bedroom has own door to outside.
If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5453644)