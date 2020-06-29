All apartments in Vista
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1195 Sunset Dr

1195 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1195 Sunset Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
1bd/1ba Apartment (attached to main house) Separate Entrance, Upgraded, Granite Counters! - $1800 Per Month
$1800 Security Deposit

Address: 1195 Sunset Dr Vista CA 92081 (1bd/1ba Apartment)

Available: NOW

Features:

*1 Bedroom
*1 Bath
*Driveway Parking
*Storage Sheds
*Tile Flooring

Situated on a half acre. Attached to main house, separate Entrance, gated Driveway. Beautiful Northerly views. Upgraded, open floor plan, full kitchen, all stainless appliances included. Master bedroom has own door to outside.

If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 Sunset Dr have any available units?
1195 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1195 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 1195 Sunset Dr's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1195 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1195 Sunset Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1195 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1195 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 1195 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1195 Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 1195 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1195 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 1195 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1195 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
