Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Lovely Classica Home with a private yard is now available to rent. The home has a formal living room, dining room and spacious family room with a fireplace! Open kitchen with an island. Large master with a separate tub/shower. Upstairs has a loft for a home office or extra room. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. The community has a pool and spa for use, right across the street. Near schools, shopping, park and freeway.