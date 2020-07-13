/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
57 Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Canal
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coastline Ventura in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
14 Units Available
Saticoy
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Thille
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Poinsetta
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
4 Units Available
Thille
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Serra
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 4 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Ventura
350 Paseo De Playa #205
350 Paseo De Playa, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Paseo De PLaya Condo overlooking Ventura Pier!! - Location, location, location! Highly desirable Paseo De Playa Complex! This upstairs 1 bedroom 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thille
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
903 sqft
Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony. Upgraded kitchen has new counters and sink.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College
3700 Dean Dr #708
3700 Dean Drive, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1169 sqft
Nicely Updated 2/2 Ventura Condo! (W/D INSIDE UNIT) - Virtual tour link - https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=52954d7c834e01539bcab849da9045353aaa7e44 This upstairs an upstairs unit 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms just under 1200 sq ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pierpont
1196 Portside Drive
1196 Portside Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,294
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace every day in one of Southern California's most authentic coastal settings, where spectacular natural beauty sets the scene for an amazing Portside Ventura Harbor lifestyle.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thille
1122 Acadia Place
1122 Acadia Place, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
882 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Ventura - Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Ventura near lots of shopping, restaurants, freeway and many other places. Designer paint and flooring. This lovely unit is a must see! Don't miss out.
1 of 17
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
College
138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40
138 South Bryn Mawr Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Bryn Mawr Condominiums, Ventura 2+1.5 $1850 - For lease and available Now! Great location in gated Ventura complex.. This condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs, and 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Montalvo
870 Tennyson Ln
870 Tennyson Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
860 sqft
Clean and Ready! La Ventana 2 Bedroom Condo! - FOR RENT This is a really nice end unit, single story, with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Ventura
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
16 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Windsor North River Ridge
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1546 sqft
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room
Results within 5 miles of Ventura
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,918
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
14 Units Available
Town Center
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
109 E Channel Islands Blvd
109 East Channel Islands Boulevard, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Over Community | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in 55+ community in the beautiful Hueneme Bay.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2581 Kayak Cove
2581 Kayak Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
Spacious Marlborough Village Townhouse Condo! Must See!! - Extra Nice Townhouse!! Sought after Marlborough Village townhouse with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and upstairs bedroom/bathroom and loft/office! spacious 2 car garage with direct
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
3706 Via Pacifica Walk
3706 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1217 sqft
Oxnard | 2 + 2 condo in Deckside Villas Community - This 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom single-level condo in Oxnard! New tile and carpet throughout. Living room features gas fireplace. Private patio can be accessed from living room and master bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2596 Gold Cove
2596 Gold Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1017 sqft
Town-home in Seaside Village. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet & blinds. First floor all laminate flooring. 2 car gar. with opener. Fireplace. Private patio. Laundry hookups. Complex features: pool, spa & BBQ area.
Similar Pages
Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentura 3 BedroomsVentura Accessible Apartments
Ventura Apartments with BalconyVentura Apartments with GarageVentura Apartments with GymVentura Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVentura Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA