101 Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA with garage

Ventura apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
$
Saticoy
21 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
$
Wells
4 Units Available
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Located near local transit, the Santa Paula Fwy and Saticoy Golf Course.

Serra
1 Unit Available
1564 Berryessa Ave
1564 Berryessa Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2723 sqft
Beautiful 4+2 home built in 2002. Entry opens up to living room. Separate formal dining room and breakfast area. Spacious kitchen opens up onto family room with fireplace.

College
1 Unit Available
315 S. Ashwood Avenue
315 South Ashwood Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
Ventura College area 4 bedroom home, corner lot. - Very spacious 4 Bedroom 2 bath home near Ventura College. Formal dining area, breakfast nook, and stove. Laundry room/service porch area. Two car garage with openers. Nice yard.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
231 San Clemente Ave
231 San Clemente Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
625 sqft
231 San Clemente AVe - 231 Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON!! Lovely 1 Bedroom Midtown Ventura Walkup with Treetop and Rooftop Views - Check out this one bedroom Midtown Ventura apartment with rooftop views in centrally located mid-town area!

Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1424 Nathan Lane
1424 Nathan Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2107 sqft
The Beach Haven - Spacious Beach Front Home - ***Fully furnished, monthly, beach house rental*** Minimum 30 days stay required.

Pierpont
1 Unit Available
2885 Pierpont Blvd
2885 Pierpont Boulevard, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2885 Pierpont Blvd Available 06/20/20 Modern Remodel on Pierpont Beach! You must see these interior upgrades!! - Completely Remodeled Pierpont Beach Home!! This single story 2-bedroom 1 bath home has great curb appeal with bright fresh exterior

Midtown
1 Unit Available
50 Anacapa Street
50 Anacapa Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
515 sqft
Midtown Ventura - Cottage one bedroom, one bathroom - Classic Midtown Ventura stand alone cottage, one bedroom, one bathroom by Ventura High School.

Thille
1 Unit Available
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
903 sqft
5232 Shenandoah Available 07/10/20 Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
510 Eva Street
510 Eva Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Quaint Midtown Home with New Wood Flooring & Large Yard!! - Quaint Home located in a desirable Midtown Ventura Neighborhood! This single story 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a large open living room with large windows offering a lot natural sunlight.

College
1 Unit Available
686 College Drive
686 College Drive, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
912 sqft
686 College Drive Available 06/15/20 Recently Renovated Duplex near Camino Real Park and Ventura College! - Excellent Ventura location in a great neighborhood.

Serra
1 Unit Available
8055 Agate Street
8055 Agate Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1627 sqft
Ventura - Three bedroom, two bath, single story home - Beautiful single story in quiet Stone Hedge development of East Ventura. Fenced backyard with grass and concrete patio. Newer carpet, newer appliances, and blinds throughout home.

Pierpont
1 Unit Available
3001 Harbor Blvd.
3001 East Harbor Boulevard, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1046 sqft
Ventura Keys - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath - Beautiful and bright two story remodeled Ventura Keys Condo, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Newer paint and laminate flooring on first floor and newer carpet on second story.

Westside
1 Unit Available
285 Ventura Ave #12
285 N Ventura Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
Sunset Views Top-level corner loft condo in Downtown Ventura. Close to Surfers Point - Its available now Modern architecture, two large balconies with city views but above it all.

Montalvo
1 Unit Available
6617 Sargent Ln
6617 Sargent Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1293 sqft
6617 Sargent Ln Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous, Clean 3 bedroom Condo - FOR RENT Really nice, located close to the Government Center, this is a 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom condo, over 1300 sq ft, bright and clean and move in ready! One bedroom is

College
1 Unit Available
4090 Gettsburg Street
4090 Gettysburg Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Centrally Located Home with yard - Corner lot home in desirable Ventura location! This single story 3 bedroom 1.75 bath is above Loma Vista and near Ventura College.

Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
48 Madera Avenue
48 Madera Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
48 Madera Avenue Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom plus office 1.5 Bath Home in Ventura - If you are looking for a wonderful home in a highly sought after area, then this is the one for you! Built as a 3 bedroom 1.

College
1 Unit Available
5319 Elmhurst Street
5319 Elmhurst Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1474 sqft
5319 Elmhurst Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful Mid Century Home with newer doors and windows - If you're looking for a super nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home nestled in a great neighborhood, this home is for you.

Serra
1 Unit Available
1842 Topaz Ave
1842 Topaz Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
East Ventura - Three bedroom Townhome in River View Community! - This beautiful townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.

College
1 Unit Available
480 Day Road
480 Day Road, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1842 sqft
Location, Location, at the top of Day Road!! Short 1/2 block to Arroyo Verde Park & award-winning Poinsettia Elementary School is close by! The feeling of privacy is evident when you step inside the gated atrium entry & into this single level,

Midtown
1 Unit Available
3149 DR LA SUVIDA
3149 Grove Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3149 DR LA SUVIDA in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!

Juanamaria
1 Unit Available
72 Livermore Avenue
72 Livermore Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1902 sqft
Lovely Classica Home with a private yard is now available to rent. The home has a formal living room, dining room and spacious family room with a fireplace! Open kitchen with an island. Large master with a separate tub/shower.

Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1028 Bath Lane
1028 Bath Lane, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1798 sqft
- This rental is subject to temporary occupancy limitations. For more information, please visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/covid19. Check out our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

Serra
1 Unit Available
9549 Darling Road
9549 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
3215 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Santa Rosa Walk home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms including a huge master suite upstairs, plus a smaller master bedroom suite downstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ventura, CA

Ventura apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

