serra
133 Apartments for rent in Serra, Ventura, CA
4 Units Available
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
885 sqft
Great location for commuters close to Highways 101 and 126. Residents have access to communal parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units offer carpet, patios or balconies, refrigerators, ovens, and ranges.
7 Units Available
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 4 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
1 Unit Available
8055 Agate Street
8055 Agate Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1627 sqft
Ventura - Three bedroom, two bath, single story home - Beautiful single story in quiet Stone Hedge development of East Ventura. Fenced backyard with grass and concrete patio. Newer carpet, newer appliances, and blinds throughout home.
1 Unit Available
9549 Darling Road
9549 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
3215 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Santa Rosa Walk home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms including a huge master suite upstairs, plus a smaller master bedroom suite downstairs.
1 Unit Available
8416 Neath St
8416 Neath Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1263 sqft
8416 Neath St Available 08/10/20 INSIDE & OUT EAST END VENTURA BEAUTY! Modern CA living at it’s BEST! - 8416 Neath, Ventura You will absolutely love how gorgeous this home is! From lovely newer landscaping to the modern open gourmet kitchen with
Results within 1 mile of Serra
14 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
10 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,918
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
997 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
13 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
16 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
14 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
1 Unit Available
732 Topeka ave.
732 Topeka Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1158 sqft
732 Topeka ave. Available 07/18/20 Ventura | 2+2 in the East End! - Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom home in East Ventura. As you enter the home, to the left you will find the living room and formal dining area.
1 Unit Available
3104 Roia Ln
3104 Roia Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
River Park Home - Property Id: 167839 This beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in the new Riverpark development across from East Park, walking distance from the Collections.
1 Unit Available
1025 Cachuma Avenue #92
1025 Cachuma Ave, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1392 sqft
East End Stonegate Home - We will be showing the above property next Monday and Tuesday, 3/9 and 3/10, from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. Please come by if you would like to view the property. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
870 Tennyson Ln
870 Tennyson Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
860 sqft
Clean and Ready! La Ventana 2 Bedroom Condo! - FOR RENT This is a really nice end unit, single story, with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
1 Unit Available
137 Hayes Avenue
137 Hayes Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1223 sqft
This is a beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home, in quiet neighborhood. Your kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, greystone porcelain floors, Carrara Morro quartz countertops and stunning hand-painted backsplash tile.
1 Unit Available
3331 N. Ventura Rd.
3331 North Ventura Road, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1033 sqft
3331 N. Ventura Rd. Available 08/01/20 Riverpark at the Collection - Fantastic Upper Level 2+2 w/Garage - For lease and available August 1st! Located in the highly sought after Riverpark master planned community of Oxnard.
Results within 5 miles of Serra
11 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
2 Units Available
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1205 sqft
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.
1 Unit Available
20 N. Dos Caminos
20 North Dos Caminos Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
650 sqft
Midtown Ventura Upper Level 2+1 Apt. - For rent and available now is this super clean 2nd floor apartment. New carpet, fresh paint, eat-in kitchen, close to everything! No pets, sorry. (RLNE5925110)
1 Unit Available
248 PALM DRIVE
248 Palm Drive, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
811 sqft
248 PALM DRIVE Available 08/10/20 Charming 2Bed/1Bath Single Story ( front house) - NOT DISTURB TENANT-2Bed/ 1Bath Spanish Bungalow with a charm featuring hardwood floors. Nice sized kitchen with a stove and a refrigerator included.
1 Unit Available
2695 Surfrider Avenue
2695 Surfrider Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Ventura Keys Waterfront Home - Beautiful Ventura Keys Waterfront Home with Private 35-Foot Boat Dock! This two-story 3 Bedroom 2.
