1 bedroom apartments
32 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Saticoy
20 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
728 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Poinsetta
11 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
684 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Thille
15 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
570 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:14am
Serra
5 Units Available
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
601 sqft
Great location for commuters close to Highways 101 and 126. Residents have access to communal parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units offer carpet, patios or balconies, refrigerators, ovens, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wells
4 Units Available
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
602 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Located near local transit, the Santa Paula Fwy and Saticoy Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Thille
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
734 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 9 at 12:29pm
$
Saticoy
1 Unit Available
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
264 FRANKLIN LANE
264 Franklin Lane, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
652 sqft
264 FRANKLIN LANE Available 07/03/20 Spanish Style 1 BD/1BATH Duplex in Ventura (front unit) Hill Side Views - This duplex is nestled near the base of a hillside in Ventura. Features 1 one-bedroom, and one bath.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
61 S Crimea
61 S Crimea St, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
61 S Crimea Street Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Cottage - Bright and spacious one bedroom back-house with a private gate and street entrance in an envious location. The house features a sunny private yard surrounded by fruit trees.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
350 Paseo De Playa #205
350 Paseo De Playa, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
Paseo De PLaya Condo overlooking Ventura Pier!! - Location, location, location! Highly desirable Paseo De Playa Complex! This upstairs 1 bedroom 1.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
50 Anacapa Street
50 Anacapa Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
515 sqft
Midtown Ventura - Cottage one bedroom, one bathroom - Classic Midtown Ventura stand alone cottage, one bedroom, one bathroom by Ventura High School.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
120-126 N. Dunning Ave.
120 N Dunning St, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Cozy single story one bedroom 4-Plex with small yard - 1+1 Cute, upgraded one bedroom near Our Lady of Assumption Church on North Dunning Ave. Large living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace, small private patio/yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
231 San Clemente Ave
231 San Clemente Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
625 sqft
231 San Clemente AVe - 231 Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON!! Lovely 1 Bedroom, with Private Garage Midtown Ventura Walkup with Treetop and Rooftop Views - Check out this one-bedroom Midtown Ventura apartment with rooftop views, and a private one-car
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
957 East Santa Clara Street
957 East Santa Clara Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
650 sqft
Charming One Bedroom in Downtown Craftsman Style Triplex. 4 Lots from Prospect Coffee Roasters, Walk to Main Street Restaurants, Shops and Beach.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
College
1 Unit Available
4406 Hope Street
4406 Hope Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
Attached apartment for RENT...with outdoor space, private entrance,one bedroom with large closet, kitchenette with small stainless steel refrigerator and microwave oven included. Large living room and bathroom with 2 sinks.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1196 Portside Drive
1196 Portside Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,565
790 sqft
Embrace every day in one of Southern California's most authentic coastal settings, where spectacular natural beauty sets the scene for an amazing Portside Ventura Harbor lifestyle.
1 of 7
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
168 S Palm Street
168 South Palm Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
630 sqft
One Bedroom Cottage Located in the Heart of Ventura! - This charming property has been entirely remodeled, adding modern touches to this historic home.
Results within 1 mile of Ventura
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Town Center
27 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
797 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Results within 5 miles of Ventura
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
9 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
708 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,077
738 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
$
Town Center
12 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,849
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Oxnard
1 Unit Available
865 S B ST. #B1
865 South B Street, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
710 sqft
Beautiful One Bedroom and One Bath in Gated Community - Beautiful one bedroom and one bath Casa Marina condo in gated community. This unit is move-in ready and exactly what you have been looking for.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33 Reposo Drive
33 Reposo Drive, Mira Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
One Bedroom with Great Mountain Views! - DUE TO COVID19 WE ARE NOT DOING IN-PERSON SHOWINGS. GO TO WWW.JOETHERENTALGUY.COM TO SET UP A SELF SHOWING. This 1 bedroom 1 bath is perfectly located in the Ojai Valley, in a beautiful neighborhood.
