apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
42 Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Poinsetta
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Canal
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coastline Ventura in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Thille
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
4 Units Available
Thille
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Saticoy
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,779
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Saticoy
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1205 sqft
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Contact for Availability
Wells
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Located near local transit, the Santa Paula Fwy and Saticoy Golf Course.
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pierpont
2695 Surfrider Avenue
2695 Surfrider Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Ventura Keys Waterfront Home - Beautiful Ventura Keys Waterfront Home with Private 35-Foot Boat Dock! This two-story 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Thille
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
903 sqft
Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony. Upgraded kitchen has new counters and sink.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
264 FRANKLIN LANE
264 Franklin Lane, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
652 sqft
Spanish Style 1 BD/1BATH Duplex in Ventura (front unit) Hill Side Views - This duplex is nestled near the base of a hillside in Ventura. Features 1 one-bedroom, and one bath. The kitchen features easy-care laminate floors.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College
3700 Dean Dr #708
3700 Dean Drive, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1169 sqft
Nicely Updated 2/2 Ventura Condo! (W/D INSIDE UNIT) - Virtual tour link - https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=52954d7c834e01539bcab849da9045353aaa7e44 This upstairs an upstairs unit 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms just under 1200 sq ft.
1 of 7
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Ventura
168 S Palm Street
168 South Palm Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
630 sqft
One Bedroom Cottage Located in the Heart of Ventura! - This charming property has been entirely remodeled, adding modern touches to this historic home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Montalvo
870 Tennyson Ln
870 Tennyson Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
860 sqft
Clean and Ready! La Ventana 2 Bedroom Condo! - FOR RENT This is a really nice end unit, single story, with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Ventura
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
15 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Town Center
3331 N. Ventura Rd.
3331 North Ventura Road, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1033 sqft
3331 N. Ventura Rd. Available 08/01/20 Riverpark at the Collection - Fantastic Upper Level 2+2 w/Garage - For lease and available August 1st! Located in the highly sought after Riverpark master planned community of Oxnard.
Results within 5 miles of Ventura
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$2,006
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,141
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,067
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
14 Units Available
Town Center
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Dunes
1046 Canal St.
1046 Canal Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Destination Oxnard Dunes - Property Id: 75922 Walk to beach, 2 beautiful parks.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
109 E Channel Islands Blvd
109 East Channel Islands Boulevard, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Over Community | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in 55+ community in the beautiful Hueneme Bay.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2581 Kayak Cove
2581 Kayak Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
Spacious Marlborough Village Townhouse Condo! Must See!! - Extra Nice Townhouse!! Sought after Marlborough Village townhouse with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and upstairs bedroom/bathroom and loft/office! spacious 2 car garage with direct
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Downtown Oxnard
865 S B Street
865 South B Street, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one bedroom and one bath Casa Marina unit in gated community. This unit is move-in ready and exactly what you have been looking for. It is handicapped accessible with an elevator, unit located on the first floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3772 Pacific Coast Hwy
3772 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
3200 sqft
(Available Sept 1, 2020) FARIA BEACH.
