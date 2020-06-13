/
/
rosedale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
72 Apartments for rent in Rosedale, CA📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 07/10/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with character? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a laundry room with plenty of storage and a utility sink.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redwood Estates
1 Unit Available
15922 Carparzo Dr.
15922 Carparzo Dr, Rosedale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3133 sqft
15922 Carparzo Dr.
1 of 34
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Shiloh Estates
1 Unit Available
15417 Lila Rose Ct
15417 Lila Rose Court, Rosedale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3196 sqft
Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
17564 Harvest Grove Court
17564 Harvest Grove Court, Rosedale, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
4420 sqft
Come enjoy this exquisite estate that will amaze all who enter! The exterior offers stunning water features and a unique castle theme.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Westdale Classics
6 Units Available
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1100 sqft
Welcome to the Lotus Villas Apartments. Lotus Villas offers modern elegance and spacious living consisting of two- or three-bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stockdale West
1 Unit Available
14800 Checkerbloom
14800 Checkerbloom Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
14800 Checkerbloom Available 06/15/20 Gated Northwest Property - This beautiful home is located in the gated Village Green community which includes a resort-style community pool surrounded by a park and gorgeous landscaping.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brimhall Estates
1 Unit Available
1005 Candelmas Ct
1005 Candlemas Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1748 sqft
Coming Soon ! 1005 Candelmas Ct - Coming Soon!-Clean & Spacious NW 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Located on a cul de sac style street in"Villages of Brimhall"next to Liberty HIgh School .
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fox Run
1 Unit Available
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2197 sqft
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12202 Timberpointe Drive
12202 Timberpointe Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2659 sqft
12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9404 Lacroix Ct.
9404 Lacroix Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
9404 Lacroix Ct - *$2000.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Terra Vista
1 Unit Available
9913 Vertrice Ave
9913 Vertrice Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2227 sqft
- Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath - Home is in a desirable SW Bakersfield Neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10
5909 Sunny Palms Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9008 Seahurst Court
9008 Seahurst Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1318 sqft
9008 Seahurst Court Available 07/01/20 Riverlakes Home - Wonderful Riverlakes home. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and dining area. Roomy living room with a fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8409 Hoodsport Ave.
8409 Hoodsport Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1775 sqft
Northwest Bakersfield Home - Come check out this Gorgeous Northwest Bakersfield Home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
1 Unit Available
1300 Torulosa Dr
1300 Torulosa Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2198 sqft
1300 Torulosa Dr.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9109 Chattaroy Street
9109 Chattaroy Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
COMING SOON........Beautiful Home in The River Lakes Community! - Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1,550.00 Beautiful, spacious home in a great neighborhood. There is vinyl throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tevis Ranch
1 Unit Available
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive Available 07/01/20 11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8811 Rollingbay Drive
8811 Rollingbay Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - This 3 + 2 Northwest Riverlakes home is a must see with a large open lay out. New carpet throughout and fresh paint.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Artisan
1 Unit Available
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
9700 Portland Rose Ave.
9700 Portland Rose Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1713 sqft
Great Home in the Gated Senior Community in Seven Oaks - This estate is located inside the private and exclusive 24/7 gated community of the The Greens at Seven Oaks, near the private Seven Oaks Country Club and golf course.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pheasant Run
1 Unit Available
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Olive Drive Area
1 Unit Available
5203 Molise Court
5203 Molise Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
10000 sqft
Take a look at this beauty with a large lot and a pool, with a spacious floor plan almost 2200 square ft and large patio on over 1/4 acre lot with RV parking complete with a pool. House is a 3 bdrm with an office could be used as an office.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southern Oaks
1 Unit Available
11120 Vista Ridge Drive
11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2881 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Rosedale rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,170.
Some of the colleges located in the Rosedale area include Porterville College, and California State University-Bakersfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rosedale from include Bakersfield, Porterville, Delano, Oildale, and Golden Hills.