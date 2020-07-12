/
/
/
thille
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:59 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Thille, Ventura, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
903 sqft
Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony. Upgraded kitchen has new counters and sink.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1122 Acadia Place
1122 Acadia Place, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
882 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Ventura - Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Ventura near lots of shopping, restaurants, freeway and many other places. Designer paint and flooring. This lovely unit is a must see! Don't miss out.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
826 Fitzgerald Avenue
826 Fitzgerald Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1963 sqft
Spacious Townhouse by Govt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1132 Carlsbad Pl.
1132 Carlsbad Place, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
882 sqft
1132 Carlsbad Pl. Available 08/01/20 Townhome for RENT - FOR RENT - Centrally located, near to shopping and restaurants, and freeway access. This is a nicely maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
704 Tierney Ave.
704 Tierney Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2530 sqft
Camden at Henderson Ranch - 4+3 Single Family Home - Highly desired single level 4 bedroom 3 bath in move in condition. Gourmet kitchen with center island with granite counters/splash. 3 car garage, air conditioning. (RLNE4459614)
Results within 1 mile of Thille
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6002 Loma Vista Road
6002 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Central Ventura Home with Large Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5372 Annapolis Court
5372 Annapolis Court, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2061 sqft
Single level home in a desirable neighborhood below the college on a cul de sac.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 Dean Dr #708
3700 Dean Drive, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1169 sqft
Nicely Updated 2/2 Ventura Condo! (W/D INSIDE UNIT) - Virtual tour link - https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=52954d7c834e01539bcab849da9045353aaa7e44 This upstairs an upstairs unit 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms just under 1200 sq ft.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
262 Donner Avenue
262 Donner Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2064 sqft
undefined
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
2443 Portola Road, Suite A
2443 Portola Road, Ventura, CA
Studio
$2,119
1570 sqft
Approximately 1570 sq ft Has a great deck for lunches or meetings. Professional Office space, many private offices, conference room, reception area. Plenty of parking. Many windows, nice lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
2421 Portola Road
2421 Portola Road, Ventura, CA
Studio
$3,375
3000 sqft
Slightly larger than a 3rd of the the total building with an entrance on the Portola Side and windows facing beautiful agricultural land. Brand New Carpet and Flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1376 Walter Street
1376 Walter Street, Ventura, CA
Studio
$1,250
850 sqft
Two Story Office Space/Creative Loft.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4406 Hope Street
4406 Hope Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
Attached apartment for RENT...with outdoor space, private entrance,one bedroom with large closet, kitchenette with small stainless steel refrigerator and microwave oven included. Large living room and bathroom with 2 sinks.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40
138 South Bryn Mawr Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Bryn Mawr Condominiums, Ventura 2+1.5 $1850 - For lease and available Now! Great location in gated Ventura complex.. This condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs, and 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
870 Tennyson Ln
870 Tennyson Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
860 sqft
Clean and Ready! La Ventana 2 Bedroom Condo! - FOR RENT This is a really nice end unit, single story, with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Thille
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coastline Ventura in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,918
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
997 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
