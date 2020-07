Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated extra storage microwave oven Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly

Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 4 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos. Covered carport parking with available storage and 5 on-site laundry facilities. Minutes away from shopping, dining, parks, entertainment, our beautiful Ventura beaches and easy access to the 101, 118, 126 and 33 freeway.