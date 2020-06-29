All apartments in Ventura
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Colony Parc

Open Now until 6pm
848 Weber Cir · (661) 221-7195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA 93003
Thille

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-208 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 19-203 · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-105 · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 06-101 · Avail. now

$2,364

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 09-101 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colony Parc.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
media room
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by using alternative methods of communication in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we are happy to arrange an in-person tour for you at a later date and invite you to tour our website in the meantime and call or email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colony Parc have any available units?
Colony Parc has 9 units available starting at $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Colony Parc have?
Some of Colony Parc's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colony Parc currently offering any rent specials?
Colony Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colony Parc pet-friendly?
Yes, Colony Parc is pet friendly.
Does Colony Parc offer parking?
Yes, Colony Parc offers parking.
Does Colony Parc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Colony Parc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Colony Parc have a pool?
Yes, Colony Parc has a pool.
Does Colony Parc have accessible units?
No, Colony Parc does not have accessible units.
Does Colony Parc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colony Parc has units with dishwashers.
Does Colony Parc have units with air conditioning?
No, Colony Parc does not have units with air conditioning.
