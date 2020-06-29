Colony Parc

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court parking 24hr maintenance e-payments green community hot tub internet access media room

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by using alternative methods of communication in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we are happy to arrange an in-person tour for you at a later date and invite you to tour our website in the meantime and call or email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.