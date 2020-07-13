/
pet friendly apartments
54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Canal
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coastline Ventura in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
14 Units Available
Saticoy
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Thille
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Poinsetta
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
4 Units Available
Thille
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:39am
4 Units Available
Serra
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
885 sqft
Great location for commuters close to Highways 101 and 126. Residents have access to communal parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units offer carpet, patios or balconies, refrigerators, ovens, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
7 Units Available
Serra
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 4 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Saticoy
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1205 sqft
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pierpont
2695 Surfrider Avenue
2695 Surfrider Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Ventura Keys Waterfront Home - Beautiful Ventura Keys Waterfront Home with Private 35-Foot Boat Dock! This two-story 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Ventura
350 Paseo De Playa #205
350 Paseo De Playa, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Paseo De PLaya Condo overlooking Ventura Pier!! - Location, location, location! Highly desirable Paseo De Playa Complex! This upstairs 1 bedroom 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
96 N Dos Caminos Avenue
96 N Dos Caminos Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
767 sqft
Adorable brand new home in a quiet mid town location! This home is the guest house to 98 N Dos Caminos. It has a private yard and a lovely layout with a laundry room.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thille
704 Tierney Ave.
704 Tierney Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2530 sqft
Camden at Henderson Ranch - 4+3 Single Family Home - Highly desired single level 4 bedroom 3 bath in move in condition. Gourmet kitchen with center island with granite counters/splash. 3 car garage, air conditioning. (RLNE4459614)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
455 Dos Caminos Avenue
455 South Dos Caminos Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
455 Dos Caminos Avenue Available 08/01/20 3+1 Family Home in central Ventura - 3+1 2 car garage fenced backyard carpet and vinyl flooring blinds throughout gas appliances Dishwasher, disposal, laundry hookups Fridge complimentary Tenant to pay all
Results within 1 mile of Ventura
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
16 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Windsor North River Ridge
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1546 sqft
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Town Center
3331 N. Ventura Rd.
3331 North Ventura Road, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1033 sqft
3331 N. Ventura Rd. Available 08/01/20 Riverpark at the Collection - Fantastic Upper Level 2+2 w/Garage - For lease and available August 1st! Located in the highly sought after Riverpark master planned community of Oxnard.
Results within 5 miles of Ventura
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,918
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Town Center
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
109 E Channel Islands Blvd
109 East Channel Islands Boulevard, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Over Community | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in 55+ community in the beautiful Hueneme Bay.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Hills
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE
2895 Diamond Drive, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
3779 sqft
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in Sterling Hills - This stunning 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home is in the exclusive gated community of Sterling Hills. High vaulted ceilings and windows allow for natural light throughout.
